Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $376.36 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.