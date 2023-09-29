Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.