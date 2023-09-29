Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

