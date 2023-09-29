Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 1.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

VTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.21. 278,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

