Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Decreased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group accounts for about 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $80.82. 281,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,498. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

View Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.