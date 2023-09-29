Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.09 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVB traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 91,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

