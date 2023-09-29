Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 345 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £1,876.80 ($2,291.85).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 324 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.20 ($2,294.79).

On Monday, July 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 285 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,296.98).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON MAB1 traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 526.80 ($6.43). The stock had a trading volume of 36,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,841. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 652.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £300.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,821.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

