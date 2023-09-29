Ballast Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.08. 226,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

