Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 25,369 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,251.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,528,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

