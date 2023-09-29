Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Reduced by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MLPA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. 21,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.69. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

