Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires New Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,346. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

