Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.85.

ILMN stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. The stock had a trading volume of 386,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.37 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

