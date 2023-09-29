Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 675 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,104 shares of company stock worth $13,624,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

EW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.78. 714,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.30.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

