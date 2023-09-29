Ballast Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,026 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. 699,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,083. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

