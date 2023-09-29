Ballast Inc. Invests $213,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.17. 92,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,894. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.36%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

