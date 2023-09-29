Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for about 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 188,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.