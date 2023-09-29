Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,141. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

