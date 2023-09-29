Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Citigroup cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Shares of ESS traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.58. 51,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,291. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $249.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

