NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.91. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $56.98 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2,861.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 89,741 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,238,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,668,000 after acquiring an additional 111,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

