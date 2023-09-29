Ballast Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.91. 1,360,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,880. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

