NextEra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 53,540 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 251% compared to the typical volume of 15,238 put options.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

NEE stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

