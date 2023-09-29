Insider Buying: Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($10,379.78).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON MVI traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.90 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,375. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.77 million, a PE ratio of 4,250.00 and a beta of 0.12. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.51.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

