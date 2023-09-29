Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $85.82. 188,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,873. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.49. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

