Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Insider Acquires £14,180 in Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Warren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 709 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,180 ($17,315.91).

LON:HSL traded up GBX 17 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 717 ($8.76). 63,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,806. The company has a market capitalization of £535.60 million, a P/E ratio of -207.10 and a beta of 1.22. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 12 month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 907 ($11.08). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 727.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 768.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Henderson Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

