Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 1,269 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Schrödinger accounts for 4.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of Schrödinger worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SDGR stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,156. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

