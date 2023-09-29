Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Ballast Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.89. 241,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

