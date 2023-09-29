Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,413 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

