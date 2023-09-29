Ballast Inc. Buys 1,076 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 956,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,711. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

