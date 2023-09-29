Ballast Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.64. 495,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,410. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

