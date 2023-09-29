Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

