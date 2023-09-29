Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 241,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

