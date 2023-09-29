Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 535 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.55. 90,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,566. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

