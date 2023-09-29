Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,067,692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.32. 2,810,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,909,433. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

