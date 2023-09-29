Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 10.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,879,000 after acquiring an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SCHG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,885. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
