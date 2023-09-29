Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 1,481,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,158,056. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

