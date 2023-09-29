Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 593,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $80.56. 1,481,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,158,056. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

