Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declines By 87.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

