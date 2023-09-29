Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Declines By 87.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $24.70.
Applied UV Company Profile
