Short Interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Rises By 71.6%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASST. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asset Entities during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asset Entities by 171.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asset Entities during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities Trading Up 9.4 %

ASST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Asset Entities has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.