Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 28.4%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Stock Up 0.0 %
AUVI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 37,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,937. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.07. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter.
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.
