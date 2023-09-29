AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATMC remained flat at $10.55 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlphaTime Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 8.4% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 525,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

