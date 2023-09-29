Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $160,202 over the last quarter.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.17. 166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

About Atlanticus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. This is a positive change from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

(Get Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.