Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Declines By 92.4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 20,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,889,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 466,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 134.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,567,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Astra Space by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 247,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astra Space by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 120,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,585. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

