Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ATXI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $16.65.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.
