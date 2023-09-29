Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATXI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avenue Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. purchased 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $301,255.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,032,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Fortress Biotech, Inc. bought 418,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $301,255.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,032,390 shares in the company, valued at $743,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 348,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $251,046.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 354,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,108.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.