Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $228.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

