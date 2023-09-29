Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

