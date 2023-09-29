Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW) Increases By 266.7%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Rebel Stock Performance

American Rebel stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides safes and personal security products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guard, and rifle rod kits.

