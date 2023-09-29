Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Reduced by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $204.90. The stock had a trading volume of 242,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,362. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

