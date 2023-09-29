Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

