Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 57.2% in September

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASET traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2036 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

