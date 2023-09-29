Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 354.2% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 29.9 %

Arqit Quantum stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.23.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit supplies a unique quantum safe encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links or data at rest of any networked device or cloud machine secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.